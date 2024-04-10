Kirill Kaprizov with a Powerplay Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche
Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 04/09/2024
Real Madrid 3, Manchester City 3. Arsenal 2, Bayern Munich 2. But should Arsenal have had a chance for a third in stoppage time? On a topsy-turvy Champions League night, replays gave conflicting answers.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was quickly ruled out of the game with a left calf strain Tuesday night.
The Timberwolves, who hold a slight lead for first in the Western Conference standings, haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.
Kentucky freshman guard Rob Dillingham will enter the NBA Draft and give up his remaining eligibility. The 19-year-old is expected to be a top 10 pick in June.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
Tee times are out for the opening days of the Masters, and big names abound.
What does Pittsburgh need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Tuesday's slate of games.
'Uncle Verne,' who authored two of the greatest calls in sports history, will end his tenure at Augusta National after the 2024 Masters.
Will the Vikings and Broncos trade up for a QB? Will the Bills make a major move for their own Julio Jones? Charles McDonald sifts through scenarios that could have a long-lasting impact.
Which teams will wind up in the NBA's play-in tournament? Which contender is the most vulnerable to a first-round upset? Our writers weigh in with a week to go in the regular season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss pandemic of pitchers getting injured following the news of Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber, as well as recapping the weekend in baseball and the Marlins set to split with Skip Schumaker in 2025.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis will be able to return in time for a game against the Warriors on Tuesday night.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Both Purdue and UConn are anchored by dominant big men, so the backcourts could be the determining factor in Monday's title game.
Akshay Bhatia's win in San Antonio earned him the final spot in the Masters next week.
Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hit a 62-yard field goal one week after nailing a 64-yarder. The UFL star is attracting NFL attention as a result.
Caitlin Clark put up 18 points in the first quarter on Sunday afternoon, which marked another championship game record.