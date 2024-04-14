Kirill Kaprizov with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks
Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 04/13/2024
Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 04/13/2024
McKinstry made a three-run error in the field and allowed a three-run home run on the mound.
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
Scheffler was the runaway pre-tournament favorite and birdied No. 18 on Saturday to take the solo lead.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
The Nuggets suddenly need some help if they want the No. 1 seed.
Ohtani tied Hideki Matsui for the most MLB homers ever hit by a Japanese player.
Tiger Woods made his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, setting a new record.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
Here are the latest updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Friday's slate of games.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
Bryson DeChambeau leads the Masters — and the charge of LIV Golf.
It looks like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will stay home, despite receiving an invite back in February.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.