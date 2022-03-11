Kirill Kaprizov with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Klay Thompson scored a season-best 38 points, raising his right arm in triumph to ignite the home crowd and leading the Golden State Warriors past the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, 122-109 on Saturday night. Thompson had his second 30-point performance since returning Jan. 9 from a two-year absence following knee and Achilles surgeries. Milwaukee native Jordan Poole returned to Golden State's starting lineup and scored 30 points with five 3-pointers to go with six rebounds and five assists.