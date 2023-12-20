Kirill Kaprizov with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
UCLA's second matchup of the season against a future conference foe culminated in an approximation of what the Bruins will do in the Big Ten next season with multiple in-season trips across the country to the East Coast and Midwest.
This is the second time Arthur Smith has replaced Desmond Ridder with Heinicke.
The Lakers' latest championship banner is officially hanging in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.
The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a postseason berth.
Draymond Green was suspended after swinging at Suns center Jusuf Nurkić during a game.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap Week 15 of NFL action, which saw the entire playoff race shift dramatically. Fitz and Frank highlight the Baltimore Ravens and their dominance on Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills and their return from the dead – as they seem to be picking up steam late in the season – and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield's unbelievable career resurgence. Later, Fitz and Frank recap each and every game from Saturday and Sunday's NFL action, as they discuss Jake Browning continuing his hot start for the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Flacco's big comeback win, the Atlanta Falcons' collapse, the top contenders in a tight MVP race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with a preview of Monday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.
The Vikings had an early lead, but the Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter.
Bridgewater was the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville.
Brunson is the first player to post 50 points, five 3-pointers, five assists, five rebounds and five steals in a single game.
With these final five, we have a full rundown of each team's bellwether, so you can ride the ups and downs of the rest of the season with them.
The Huskies are having another injury-riddled season.