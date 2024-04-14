Kirby wins Street Stocks return at Anderson

Apr. 14—ANDERSON — In the return of the Street Stocks division to Anderson Speedway on Saturday, a driver with lots of experience claimed the victory.

The Vores Welding & Steel Street Stocks have not run as a regular division at the track since 2020, but the return brought a strong field of 17 competitors.

Jimmy Kirby, a former champion in Thunder Cars, took advantage of the eight-car invert at the start to lead all 35 laps.

But, to secure the victory, Kirby had to hold off one of the track's winningest drivers in the division in Josh Poore.

From the start, Poore attempted to use the high groove to get around and take the lead, but Kirby was not to be denied.

At one point near the halfway mark, Dawson Phillips was able to slip inside of Poore for the second spot entering Turn 3, but Poore reclaimed the position a lap later.

Poore's night ended on Lap 32.

Kirby went on to win by 3.8 seconds over Phillips, with Ricky Schaeffer III rounding out the podium.

Defending McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model champion Jeff Marcum opened the 2024 campaign with a dominant victory.

Marcum set the fast time in qualifying and started fourth as a result of the invert.

Nathan Greene took the lead at the start, chased by JP Crabtree, Ronnie Rose and Marcum.

Marcum started his climb to the front, passing Rose on the second circuit and then dispatching Crabtree with an inside pass entering Turn 3 on Lap 7.

The Morristown driver took the point from Greene on Lap 10, and Crabtree followed in his tire tracks to claim the second spot.

The caution flag waved on Lap 14 when James Butler spun on the back straight, and the incident involved the cars of Mike Sargent and Ryder VanAlst.

Rose got loose coming off the fourth corner on Lap 22 and lost several positions in the process.

Marcum went on to win followed by Crabtree and Greene.

Anderson's Nick Warner captured the feature win in the Marcum's Welding Front Wheel Drive in a race that became one of attrition.

JD Blankenship Jr. took the lead from Darrell Thompson II on the third lap and turned back challenges from eventual winner Warner and Dylan Hoppes.

Josh Ebbert Jr. was taken out of contention early in the race while running fourth when he made contact with Austin Pursley.

Blankenship's night ended on Lap 15 when he was collected by the lapped car of Maverick Holman on the front straight.

Warner went on to the win followed by Hoppes and Brandon Kinder.

Zack Thoss made all the right moves late in the Midwest Champ Carts feature with drafting help from Josh McKnight to take the lead from fast-qualifier Randy Nesbitt.

Joe Warner rounded out the podium.

