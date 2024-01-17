Kirby Smart's helicopter lands in Savannah. Here's who the Georgia football coach visited

It’s always a great day at SCPS when Kirby Smart shows up in a helicopter! pic.twitter.com/4poRrl7qsF — SCPS Athletics (@SCPSAthletics) January 17, 2024

Kirby Smart has made recruiting in Savannah a priority and the Georgia football head coach made his rounds in the Hostess City on Wednesday, causing a stir at at Savannah Christian and Calvary Day as he landed on campus in a helicopter.

Smart made a stop at Savannah Christian as he touched down on the baseball field before meeting with Raider head coach Baker Woodward.

SCPS has a couple players with offers from UGA with a pair of defensive linemen in junior Elijah Griffin and freshman Damion Guyton, and they were on UGA's radar early on as they each received offers before they even played a down of high school football.

Smart was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to see the Raiders play in the Class 3A state title game against Cedar Grove in December, and he followed it up with a face-to-face visit with SCPS head coach Baker Woodward on Wednesday.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart with Savannah Christian coach Baker Woodward on the SCPS campus on Jan. 17, 2024.

"We knew he was coming today, but you never really know exactly when it's going to happen," Woodward said. "So we had some of our coaches out there to greet him. We have a lot of coaches coming by today including Lincoln Riley of USC and Josh Heupel of Tennessee, so it's definitely an exciting day at Savannah Christian."

Woodward has met Smart a few times, and he's come away impressed by the way Smart carries himself.

"I obviously have so much respect for him as a coach. But he's such a great guy. He's down to earth, and deep down -- he's a Georgia boy just like myself, except he's the head coach at the University of Georgia," Woodward said with a laugh. "He has so many great stories and was telling us about when he coached with Nick Saban at Alabama.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart has a laugh with Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith during the GHSA Class 3A State Championship game between Savannah Christian and Cedar Grove on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

"He's so personable and relates so well with the kids. Right away he develops a relationship with them like he's their buddy, but the respect is always there. It's a privilege to have Coach Smart, and all of the coaches on campus to talk about our players. It's a great problem for us to have, and we want all these coaches to feel welcome here and be coming to Savannah Christian for years to come."

Smart then flew across town to visit Calvary. The Cavs have a few players holding offers from UGA including star junior receiver Thomas Blackshear, who announced his Top 3 teams of Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee last week.

Junior defensive lineman Buddy Mathis has a plethora of offers including Georgia and Alabama, while junior receiver Doopah Coleman has Georgia on his list of his Final 6 schools that he announced last week.

This story will be updated with news from other schools that Smart visits in Savannah.

