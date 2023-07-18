How Kirby Smart warned SEC Media Days about Brock Bowers - and was proven right

NASHVILLE - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart made one thing clear about tight end Brock Bowers during his opening statement at SEC Media Days on Tuesday:

He is not a man of many words.

"I also want to issue you the greatest challenge that has ever been issued to the media group here," Smart said at the Grand Hyatt hotel. "I thank you for what you do, but your challenge today is to get more than three sentences out of Brock Bowers, which we have not been able to do in three years.

"If you can get him to talk, it'll be a great challenge for you and see if you can get it done."

And Smart was right.

Bowers, the nation's premier tight end, gave short and sweet answers to the media.

When asked if he was one of the best tight ends out in college football right now, a few words sufficed for the Georgia athlete.

"That's not up to me to decide, I don't know," Bowers said.

And we have the most Brock Bowers answer of the week pic.twitter.com/tJBJitSh98 — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) July 18, 2023

Smart wasn't the only one talking about Bowers.

Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran gave him a pep talk ahead of media days and gave him key advice.

"I told him to keep drinking that water because he is going to have to do a lot of talking today," Van Pran said at SEC Media Days on Tuesday.

Even when walking into the media room, Van Pran laughed at the sea of people surrounding Bowers.

Brock Bowers, ladies and gentlemen. Yes, he’s in there somewhere #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/NLi2q4TrJQ — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) July 18, 2023

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: How Georgia's Kirby Smart warned media about Brock Bowers and was right