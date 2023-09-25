Kirby Smart updates status of Georgia football's Mykel Williams, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Georgia football sophomore defensive lineman Mykel Williams, who missed Saturday's game against UAB due to an illness, could return this week at Auburn, according to coach Kirby Smart.

"Mykel we're hopeful to get back if he's over the sickness," Smart said.

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins enters another week sidelined as he rehabs from foot surgery. Smart said he's unsure how long it will take for Ingram-Dawkins to fully heal, and doesn't expect him to play at Auburn (3-1, 0-1).

Ingram-Dawkins played 10 snaps in the season-opener against UT-Martin.

"Ty, he's coming into his fourth week (since the surgery) I think, and again, we don't know how long it's going to take. Don't expect him back this week," Smart said.

Georgia (4-0, 1-0) remains the No. 1 team in the country after beating UAB 49-21. The Bulldogs play at Auburn Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Status of Georgia football's Mykel Williams, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins