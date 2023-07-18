Kirby Smart updates injuries to two key players on Georgia football for preseason

NASHVILLE — A starter on Georgia football’s defense and a contributor at running back may not be available at the start of the season.

Coach Kirby Smart said he did not know if inside linebacker Smael Mondon and running back Branson Robinson — both of whom exited the spring dealing with foot injuries — would be good to go for the Sept. 2 opener against UT-Martin or the Sept. 9 game against Ball State,

“I don’t know,” he said Wednesday at SEC Media Days. “I think that was the outlook awhile back. I don’t know if that’s the outlook now.”

They won’t be available to practice fully when the Bulldogs start preseason practices in a couple of weeks.

“They won’t be full go,” Smart said of the start of practices. “I don’t know how long it will be. …They’ll be able to run what we call dry land running as the next stage.”

Smart said the two will have a slow “ramp up process,” coming off the injuries.

“They’ve both been dealing with significant injuries,” Smart said. “We’re hopeful to get them back but I don’t know when that will be in terms of full speed.”

Mondon led Georgia in tackles during the 2022 national championship season, registering 76 stops, eight tackles for loss with a sack and interception.

Georgia returns All-SEC inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Smart has not said if he is facing any discipline for being arrested for reckless driving and speeding this offseason.

Xavian Sorey would likely step in for Mondon. He had 3 tackles in 12 games last season.

Robinson was the team’s fourth leading rusher last season with 330 yards and 3 touchdowns as a freshman.

Smart said their timeline to return to action has actually moved up during their recoveries.

Georgia opens SEC play on Sept. 16 against South Carolina. That figures to be the toughest test early in the season.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Kirby Smart provided injury updates for Smael Mondon & Branson Robinson