Kirby Smart updates Georgia football RB injuries and a player getting look at position

Georgia football's first game week of the season is here.

What do the No. 1 Bulldogs have to work with in its hobbled running back group for Saturday’s opener against UT Martin?

Coach Kirby Smart provided an update Monday and shed some light on some help that could be in line at the position.

Leading returning rusher Daijun Edwards is dealing with an MCL injury to a knee, but “actually is doing great,” Smart said.

Edwards rushed for 769 yards and 7 touchdowns last season.

“He’s going to be able to practice and do everything today,” said Smart, who said Edwards sustained the injury in the second scrimmage.

Kendall Milton, who has battled an assortment of injuries throughout his career, is returning from a hamstring injury. He averaged a team-best 7.0 yards per carry with 8 touchdowns last season.

“He feels 80 to 90 percent,” Smart said. “We’re hopeful to get him back today as well at practice.”

The Bulldogs already lost promising sophomore Branson Robinson last week to a season-ending with a ruptured patellar tendon.

Coaches have looked to the deep receiving corps for possible help.

Sophomore Dillon Bell reportedly got reps at running back last week.

“We’re looking at everyone at running back,” Smart said.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Bell rushed for 655 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at The Kinkaid School.

Bell had 20 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Bulldogs.

“We need him at wideout,” Smart said. “We need him at special teams. He played that some at high school. The way offenses are now you can get your player touches in a lot of ways.”

Smart said of the running backs: “I’d feel a lot better if Daijun and Kendall are 100 percent.”

Smart said that starting wide receiver Ladd McConkey “was shut down" for a little while for a back injury.

“He practiced Saturday and was good,” Smart said.

