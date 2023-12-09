Kirby Smart, UGA football making recruiting rounds ahead of signing day
The Georgia Bulldogs have the top recruiting class in the country in the class of 2024. Georgia football has been elite at recruiting under head coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs have 28 commitments in the upcoming signing class and many of Georgia’s top prospects are expected to sign in the upcoming early signing window.
As always, coaches will try to make last-minute pitches to recruits. The Bulldogs are trying to flip a five-star Florida State commit that plays for Buford High School.
What recruits have Georgia football coaches visited ahead of the early signing period?
Smart visits four-star WR commit NiTareon Tuggle
first in-home visit w my guys🤞🏾 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/5ItaLTfzRY
— 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 ✞ (@nitrotuggle333) December 7, 2023
Georgia coaches visit two UGA commits
Just a couple of Bulldogs hanging out at The Ridge! #WarEagle 🔵🔴🦅 pic.twitter.com/BzfWYUQax0
— War Eagle Football (@oakridgefb) December 6, 2023
5-star FSU commit KJ Bolden
🐶? @KirbySmartUGA @CoachWMuschamp pic.twitter.com/oyPbAiFL5s
— Khalil “KJ”Bolden (@KhalilBolden2) December 7, 2023
4-star UGA commit Chris Cole
Had a great home visit with @CoachSchuUGA ! Can’t wait to be a Dawg! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/TwhYl0Fkhy
— Chris Cole (@Chris_Cole3) December 7, 2023
Coaches visit UGA RB commit Chauncey Bowens
Great home visit @DellMcGee 🐶 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/DL2MBVO3Nc
— Chauncey Bowens (@chauncey_333) December 8, 2023
Elite UGA DL commit won't be flipped
I’m a Dawg through and through ain’t no flipping for me https://t.co/pNrSrfqqOe
— Joseph Jonah-Ajonye 🇳🇬 (@JosephAjonye99) December 7, 2023
4-star linebacker Kristopher Jones
Great home visit with @CoachSchuUGA !!!! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/lmTyR9P1zZ
— Kristopher C Jones (@bigkris4422) December 8, 2023