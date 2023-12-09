Kirby Smart, UGA football making recruiting rounds ahead of signing day

The Georgia Bulldogs have the top recruiting class in the country in the class of 2024. Georgia football has been elite at recruiting under head coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs have 28 commitments in the upcoming signing class and many of Georgia’s top prospects are expected to sign in the upcoming early signing window.

As always, coaches will try to make last-minute pitches to recruits. The Bulldogs are trying to flip a five-star Florida State commit that plays for Buford High School.

What recruits have Georgia football coaches visited ahead of the early signing period?

Smart visits four-star WR commit NiTareon Tuggle

Georgia coaches visit two UGA commits

Just a couple of Bulldogs hanging out at The Ridge! #WarEagle 🔵🔴🦅 pic.twitter.com/BzfWYUQax0 — War Eagle Football (@oakridgefb) December 6, 2023

5-star FSU commit KJ Bolden

4-star UGA commit Chris Cole

Had a great home visit with @CoachSchuUGA ! Can’t wait to be a Dawg! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/TwhYl0Fkhy — Chris Cole (@Chris_Cole3) December 7, 2023

Coaches visit UGA RB commit Chauncey Bowens

Elite UGA DL commit won't be flipped

I’m a Dawg through and through ain’t no flipping for me https://t.co/pNrSrfqqOe — Joseph Jonah-Ajonye 🇳🇬 (@JosephAjonye99) December 7, 2023

4-star linebacker Kristopher Jones

