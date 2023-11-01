Kirby Smart talks Missouri game, updates UGA football’s injuries

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 12 Missouri Tigers on Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m. Georgia will look to extend its 23-game home winning streak against a 7-1 Missouri team that has several standout players.

Missouri is playing good football heading into the Georgia game. The Tigers, who have just one loss to LSU this season, have big wins over Kentucky, Kansas State, Memphis, and South Carolina.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden are one of the best quarterback-wide receiver combinations in the country. Georgia will have its hands full as the Bulldogs look to move to 9-0.

What did Georgia head coach Kirby Smart have to say ahead of the Missouri game?

Injury update on running back Roderick Robinson

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia running back Roderick Robinson has missed several weeks with an ankle injury. Robinson is one of Georgia’s best rushers of the football despite being just a true freshman. It is looking like he is nearing a return.

He looks much better.

Injury update on linebacker C.J. Allen

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia true freshman linebacker C.J. Allen missed part of the Florida game after going down with a hamstring injury.

And then C.J. is day to day. He felt a tweak in his hamstring, but I think he’s going to be fine.

Allen is one of Georgia’s most impressive true freshman.

Status of outside linebacker Darris Smith

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia outside linebacker Darris Smith has been away from the team in recent weeks. Smith is focusing on school for the time being and is not practicing with the team.

Darris is focusing on academics and working out, conditioning, doing some things, but he’s not necessarily with us.

On Georgia safety Dan Jackson

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Dan Jackson missed the Florida game due to a bursa sac injury. Jackson is key piece in Georgia’s secondary.

His knee has a bursa sac in there that’s been bothering him. It actually got infected. In the Vanderbilt game, it happened while we were there and didn’t find out until the morning. So we didn’t get him in the Vanderbilt game the last minute, and then he was unable to go last week. And we’re hopeful to get him back this week.

On Missouri quarterback Brady Cook

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has the No. 16 QBR in the country at 77.4. Cook has 15 passing touchdowns, three interceptions, and 2,259 passing yards this season. Cook has good mobility and has added five rushing touchdowns this year.

Their quarterback is very experienced, which is the number one quality you look for in a quarterback is how many games has he played in, what experience has he had, has he played on the road in our conference. He’s done all those things, and he’s done them really well. They’re using him and his legs and his ability to run really well.

Brady Cook has been one of the SEC’s most efficient passers. Cook gets rid of the football quickly and has avoided mistakes.

On star Missouri receiver Luther Burden

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri standout receiver Luther Burden is fifth in the NCAA in receiving yardage with 905 yards. Burden, a former five-star recruit, has 61 receptions and six touchdowns through eight games.

Luther is a great player. I mean, everybody in the country wanted Luther. It wasn’t just us. I mean, everybody.

Burden does most of his damage as a slot receiver. The Bulldogs secondary will face one of its biggest challenges of the season against Missouri.

Size, speed. I mean, he’s — he looks like a running back. I mean, he’s explosive, fast. He’s different.

Update on Amarius Mims

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia right tackle Amarius Mims, a preseason All-SEC pick, is working his way back from an ankle injury. Mims, much like Brock Bowers, underwent TightRope surgery on his ankle and is near a return.

He’s gotta be healthy enough to play and be the best available player to play. I mean, he’s working his butt off. He did extra work Friday, extra work Saturday, extra work yesterday, and he’s going out today to continue to work. But at the end of the day, he’s gotta be confident to go out and play. And he’s much closer to that today than he was last week.

On what Georgia has do offensively

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Georgia struggled offensively against Missouri last year. The Bulldogs scored their second-lowest point total of the season (26) against Missouri last year. 2023 is a new game, but Georgia has play better in order to win.

You have to impose your will. You got to be able to run the ball, play-action. You have got to be efficient. You can’t waste down and distances. You can’t get negative, loss-yardages plays. You have to stay ahead of the chains.

Smart on the importance of special teams

(Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart plays a lot of talented players on special teams and thinks it is a very important aspect of football.

I don’t coach the special teams, but I’m going to be there for every minute of it because I think it’s important. I think when you demand excellence, and they see the head coaches go in the special teams stuff, it allows them to see that it’s important. We try to put a really large value on the special teams game.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire