Kirby Smart talks Georgia’s sky-high expectations

The Georgia Bulldogs have some of the highest expectations in the country year in and year out. Georgia’s expectation level is approaching that of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Nick Saban era.

Kirby Smart detailed what Georgia’s expectations are like with Paul Finebaum on “The Paul Finebaum Show.” Georgia has won two of the last three national championships and has extremely high expectations entering 2024. In fact, many polls have Georgia as the preseason No. 1 team.

“We’ve come to have an expectation of excellence and there’s a standard now,” said Kirby Smart. “Like hey, you’re supposed to win every game and I watched that happen at Alabama where if you’re not careful you find no joy in winning.”

Smart notes that Georgia is still trying to enjoy the ride. Football is a sport and should be fun to play and compete in.

“If you take the joy out of winning it makes your career shorter,” continued Smart, who has had some concerns about burnout. “It makes it frustrating for the players, so we still celebrate every win.”

Kirby Smart does not appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. Smart just inked a massive contract extension.

