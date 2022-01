Yahoo Sports Videos

The NFL Playoff matchups are set after a wild regular season finale that included the Jaguars changing the face of the postseason, the extension of Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career, TJ Watt making history, the 49ers overcoming a 17-0 deficit and the very last game of the regular season between the Chargers vs Raiders being decided as time expired in overtime. Plus, Klay Day was a resounding success with the Warriors getting a win as Klay Thompson played in his first NBA game in two-and-a-half years and Ja Morant made the block of the year in the Grizzlies’ win over the Lakers.