What Kirby Smart said about injuries to Georgia football's Javon Bullard & Ladd McConkey

Georgia football’s SEC opener is Saturday against South Carolina so the time for holding players out due to injuries may be over.

The Gamecocks are a step up in competition from Ball State and UT Martin.

The Bulldogs have played without running back Daijun Edwards and wide receiver Ladd McConkey the first two games and safety Javon Bullard joined the injured list Saturday.

Here’s what coach Kirby Smart said about the injured players on Monday:

--Bullard, sprained left ankle. The junior safety wore a boot in the second half after leaving in the first quarter.

“I have not seen him yet,” Smart said. “He will not practice today, but as far as where he is probably won’t know until Wendeay;’s practice whether he can go or not. …I really have no clue until we get further in the week.”

--Edwards, knee. Smart said after Saturday’s game that Edwards who warmed up could have played if Georgia needed him.

“We expect to be able to go,” said Smart, who said Edwards could have played the last two weeks. “We’re trying to go from 80 to 90 to 100 percent. We think he’ll be close to that. Having him back helps tremendously.”

--McConkey, back. The senior didn’t even dress out Saturday. Carson Beck has had an assortment of weapons in the passing game, but McConkey is a veteran, proven playmaker.

“Ladd is day to by day," Smart said. "He’s trying to everything to get back. I don’t know anymore than I did Saturday.”

