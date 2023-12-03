What Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s SEC championship defeat

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart suffered his first loss since 2021 against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship. Alabama remains a thorn in the side for Georgia football. The Crimson Tide have defeated Georgia in four SEC championship games and a national championship in recent years.

Kirby Smart and Georgia did a lot of good things against Alabama. Unfortunately a few mistakes stand out as reasons why Georgia was unable to topple the Crimson Tide. Georgia’s pass rush failed to pressure Jalen Milroe quickly with much frequency. The Georgia offense had a costly turnover inside its own red zone. Georgia had a season-high in penalties including a false start before a missed field goal.

What did Kirby Smart have to say after Georgia’s loss to Alabama?

Smart praises Georgia's effort

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Smart is proud of Georgia’s fight. The Bulldogs never gave up and had several players playing through significant injuries.

I proud of our fight and our resiliency. I mean, two times we’re down 10 or three times we’re down 10. Offense battles back. Never-say-die attitude. This team is really special, in terms of how they play and how they compete. They’ve been through a lot. I’m proud of them.

On if Georgia should make the College Football Playoff

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made a pitch for the Dawgs to make the College Football Playoff.

Bill Hancock said it’s not the most deserving. He said, simply, it’s the best four teams. So, if you’re going to tell me somebody sitting in that committee room and doesn’t think that Georgia team is one of the best four teams, I don’t know if they’re in the right profession because it’s a really good football team. It’s a really talented football team. It’s a really balanced football team. So, they have to make that decision, but it’s the best four teams, and that’s critical.

Smart on momentum swings throughout the game

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A turnover, missed field goal, and penalties will haunt the Bulldogs when they look back at the film.

A lot of momentum swings. Field goal that hits the dang upright after an offsides. Then we spotted them 10 off of a turnover and a touchdown with busted coverage by a freshman. So if you give good teams those things, they’re going to be hard to beat.

Smart on Alabama's catch that did not get reviewed

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond clearly dropped a pass on a fourth down play in the first half against Georgia. The play was ruled a completion and was never reviewed.

You’re talking about the first half. The first staple of any review is they review it up top, you know, and they go quick. So for me to ask for a review, it’d cost me a timeout, but they get to watch it. So I was not aware of it being called or not called. I mean, I guess you’re saying the replay showed that he didn’t catch it, and that was an extremely critical play of the game because they go on to score there.

Smart on what Georgia will do on Sunday

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia will find out its College Football Playoff fate and know what bowl game they will play in.

Well, we’ll met as coaches. We play Alabama next year, and I think it’s early in the season. We’re coming in to grade the film, evaluate and see what we can do better and different. Then the coaches will have to go out on the road and go recruiting. We’ll have a team meeting tomorrow afternoon sometime to go over the plans for the future, but these guys need some time.

On Georgia's offensive performance

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia offense did not score again in the first half after having an excellent opening drive.

I think, No. 1, they did a good job. We didn’t have quite as much continuity maybe as we’ve had out there. Look, it’s tough guys. When Brock Bowers doesn’t practice for 15 days and Ladd doesn’t practice for 15 days, and they try to go out in the game, timing and rhythm is critical.

On the atmosphere at the SEC championship

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart has praised the atmosphere at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta throughout the week.

Even last year when we played in the SEC Championship, every year that I’ve coached in this thing, it’s just electric. It’s awesome that we had an opportunity to play in it. Both crowds were really into the game.

Smart gives Alabama credit

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Alabama played a great game and made a lot of plays including several runs by Jalen Milroe and a few critical field goals.

Give Alabama some credit. They played good defense. They did a good job.

What Smart said to the team after the loss

Online Athens

Kirby Smart addressed the team after losing to Alabama.

I love ’em. I mean, I love ’em. The guys in there, I told them that there are two classes of guys in that room that have not lost a game. You’re looking at 10, 15 NFL players who lose every other week.

Smart on the locker room, further details of his message

Online Athens

Georgia had not lost in 29 games and UGA players aren’t used to losing.

They’re resilient, they’re fighters, and in life, a lot of times, you really can’t get better until you lose sometimes because you have to find out what you can do better. It was a sad — there were some really upset guys. A lot of guys really care about this team and the culture is really good on this team. They were hurt in there, and rightfully so. But the message doesn’t change. It’s about looking inward and figuring out what we can do.

On the SEC championship's future

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Smart thinks the SEC championship will still be highly valued in the future despite the College Football Playoff expansion.

I don’t know that next year has anything to do with it. I think next year is next year because nobody’s ever going to play in this game and not lay it on the line and compete for a championship. You’re playing for a ring. You’re playing for something that’s really hard to get.

On Amarius Mims' injury

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Amarius Mims suffered an injury early in the first half against Alabama and was unable to play the rest of the game. Georgia turned to Xavier Truss.

Mims bumped it, against, I don’t know exactly what happened. Somebody fell on it or he stepped on Tate. Something happened and he just felt like he was weak and he couldn’t go. It threw us back to Truss having to go back out. Truss had moved in for Tate to play for him some and it threw Truss back out there. He’s played a little bit out there at tackle.

On Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey fighting through injuries

Joshua L. Jones/Online Athens

Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers both toughed out ankle injuries and contributed to the team in the SEC championship.

Brock and Ladd, they’ll guys will go down as, those guys just battle and compete. They’ve been in rehab every morning. They wanted to play so bad against Tech. and they couldn’t, they couldn’t. They were going to be close today and they’re out their limping around and they’re not 100 percent. But the game matters to them, the team matters to them. Brock Bowers, this guy is going to be a first-round pick and he’s out there just battling his tail off.

On UGA's run game, short yardage issues

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia ran for 78 yards and three touchdowns against Alabama. The Bulldogs struggled to convert several third-and-short plays.

The only thing I can say is they whipped us front. Even late during that two minute drive, we had a third-and-1 and they whipped us. We had to get it on fourth-and-1 on the goal line. They have big, big humans. People always say, Georgia can run the ball… It’s hard to run the ball when they have good size in there. They’re a physical front. I was pleased with the run game, not the conversions. That was probably the difference in the game. That and gifting 10 points away.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire