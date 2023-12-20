Kirby Smart on return of Carson Beck with Georgia football, first comments on signees

After the last of the 27 commitments that Georgia football began Wednesday with had officially became Bulldog signees, coach Kirby Smart spoke about some of them as well as reeling in quarterback Carson Beck for 2024.

Georgia added Ryan Puglisi to a quarterback room that also includes Gunner Stockton and Beck, who is back for a fifth season. It will be his second as starter.

“He sets an example, he sets a tone,” Smart said on the SEC Network. “He watched a lot of quarterbacks before him go through a lot of things. He’s a leader in that meeting room, he’s a leader on the field. To have him back, it just creates a lot of confidence and energy for our team. A lot of the guys around him on offense have more confidence because he’s coming back, and the defensive players know we’re going to have the ability to score points and be explosive. When you have an experienced quarterback, it drives your offense. We’re lucky to have him coming back.”

Smart also spoke about some of his highest-rated Georgia signees.

On five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV of IMG Academy: “The most impressive thing about him is he’s got the right kind of head on his shoulders. He’s very humble, great parents. They sent him to IMG and made a commitment to him growing up and going against the best. He’s been a tremendous asset so far already being here and jumping in practice.”

On four-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi staying in a class that lost five-star Dylan Raiola: “Ryan’s a tremendous young man. Great family. They’ve been committed through the process. They’ve known all along that we’ve got a quarterback deficit in that room with three guys on scholarship going into next year. They know we’re always looking to upgrade and get good players and he’s one of them. He’s come in and wants to develop and he’s committed to that. A high-level guy. He’s been great in practice so far and fun to watch.”

On five-star linebacker Justin Williams and defensive front additions: “The front guys is the biggest thing. We wanted to add some depth and develop big guys. There’s no substitute for size on the defensive front, especially in our conference. So getting some large people is helpful and if you’re going to cover up the speed of Justin Williams, you got to have big guys up front. He’s already here, too. He’s fast. He shows up twitch. All the kids are like, who is that guy? He’s out there at practice and is helping on special teams. You see what you see there on tape, closing speed, length and really high character. I think he had the highest GPA in our class. Above 4.0. Fun to be around.

