Kirby Smart’s record vs. each SEC team as Georgia head coach

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has faced every SEC team at least once since taking over in Athens in 2016.

Through those seven seasons, Smart’s guided the Bulldogs to five SEC Championship Games, winning two of them. He’s also been to three College Football Playoff national championships, winning two of those as well.

Smart’s played no team more than the Auburn Tigers, who he’s faced a total of eight times (seven regular season games, one conference championship). He has Auburn’s number, going 7-1 vs. the Tigers. Same goes for every team in the SEC East. But there are a few schools that have the lead on Smart, with Ole Miss actually being the only SEC team that Smart has not beaten as head coach at Georgia.

Smart’s record against each SEC team:

South Carolina

Smart’s record vs. South Carolina: 6-1

Biggest win: 48-7 (2022)

Vanderbilt

Smart’s record vs. Vanderbilt: 5-1

Biggest win: 62-0 (2021)

*2020 game was canceled

Kentucky

Smart’s record vs. Kentucky: 7-0

Biggest win: 42-13 (2017)

Missouri:

Smart’s record vs. Missouri: 7-0

Biggest win: 43-6 (2021)

Tennessee:

Smart’s record vs. Tennessee: 6-1

Biggest win: 41-0 (2017)

Florida:

Smart’s record vs. Florida: 5-2

Biggest win: 42-7 (2017)

Texas A&M:

Smart’s record vs. Texas A&M: 1-0

The game: Georgia, 19-13 (2019)

Arkansas:

Smart’s record vs. Arkansas: 2-0

Biggest win: 37-0 (2021)

Ole Miss:

Smart’s record vs. Ole Miss: 0-1

The game: Ole Miss, 45-14 (2016)

Mississippi State

Smart’s record vs. Mississippi State: 3-0

Biggest win: 31-3 (2017)

LSU:

Smart’s record vs. LSU: 1-2

Most recent game: Georgia, 50-30 (2022 SECCG)

Auburn:

Smart’s record vs. Auburn:7-1

Biggest win: 42-10 (2022)

Alabama:

Smart’s record vs. Alabama: 1-4

The games:

1/10/2022: Georgia, 33-18 (CFP national championship)

12/4/2021: Alabama, 41-24 (SECCG)

10/17/2020: Alabama, 41-24

12/1/2018: Alabama, 35-28 (SECCG)

1/8/2018: Alabama, 26-23 (CFP national championship)

