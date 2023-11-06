Kirby Smart provides injury updates, talks Ole Miss

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is glad the Bulldogs were able to overcome a tough test from Missouri last week. Georgia has another tough game in Week 11 as Ole Miss plays at Georgia.

Ole Miss has not played at Georgia since 2012. The Bulldogs’ last game at Mississippi came in 2016.

Ole Miss enters the Georgia game with a 8-1 record. The Rebels are hoping to defeat Georgia and vault themselves into the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia is 9-0 and is looking to wrap up a trip to the SEC championship.

What did Georgia’s Kirby Smart have to say ahead of the Ole Miss game?

Update on Georgia tight end Brock Bowers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers suffered a high ankle sprain against Vanderbilt on Oct. 14. Bowers underwent TightRope surgery a few days later and is making good progress.

(Brock’s) been great. He’s done everything we’ve asked. He ran on Friday, did a good workout. Had Saturday off, obviously. And continues to work and is going to do all he can to try to get back as fast as he can.

On linebacker Xavian Sorey

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey missed the Missouri game due to personal reasons. Sorey would likely have seen more snaps than usual against Missouri because Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffered a fractured arm.

We’re expecting to have (Xavian) Sorey back, as well as Raylen (Wilson), C.J. (Allen), Smael (Mondon, Jr.), Jalon (Walker), Terrell (Foster). All those guys will be competing for those spots.

On facing Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 Ole Miss only has one loss to Alabama and are in the College Football Playoff mix.

They’ve got a really good football team. They’ve improved. You watch them on tape, and you watch the games throughout the year, they’ve improved with every game. They’ve played a tremendous schedule, some really tough teams they’ve played on their schedule

On linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson's injury

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffered a fractured forearm in Georgia’s 30-21 win over Missouri. Dumas-Johnson’s recovery timeline is unclear.

As far as (Jamon Dumas-Johnson), still not sure how long it’ll be, how long his absence will be. He’s going to try to find some innovative ways to get back and be able to play but won’t know the extent of that until a couple more days.

On Amarius Mims' recovery

Online Athens

Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims underwent TightRope surgery after going down with an ankle injury against South Carolina. Mims is still working his way back.

(Amarius) Mims practiced all last week, did a good job, wasn’t quite 100 percent, but he took reps at his right tackle position, did a good job.

Mims’ job at right tackle has recently been filled by Xavier Truss.

I think Mims is much closer. He feels really comfortable. He could have probably played Saturday, had we needed him.

On Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has been playing great recently. Dart, who is a threat with his arm and legs, has 23 total touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Well, I think Lane’s quarterbacks take on a personality from him, and they have a lot of moxie. They have a lot of talent. They play really hard. They play with reckless abandon for their body. And he runs like a running back. He’s taken some hits this year and shown his toughness.

On Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is expected to have a large workload against Georgia. Judkins has 169 carries for 793 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns this season. Judkins was a preseason All-SEC first-team pick.

Yeah, thick lowers. I mean, I’ll tell you, I’ve been super impressed. I already knew about Quinshon (Judkins) and how good he was. I saw him last year and how they ran on people.

Judkins is one of the best rushers in the SEC. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is always able to churn out rushing yards, but Judkins puts the Ole Miss running game at another level.

He runs through tackles. Extremely patient runner. Like he has an innate ability to navigate what’s there and turn it into explosives and positive runs. I mean, he just sets up blockers really well. And really tough, physical runner, and does a great job.

On Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Smart deflected questions about the coaching battle with Lane Kiffin. Kiffin and Smart coached together under Alabama’s Nick Saban in 2014 and 2015. The duo won a national championship with the Crimson Tide in 2015.

(Lane) does a great job. He’s extremely intelligent. He doesn’t overthink things. He keeps it simple and doesn’t think that — you know, you don’t have to overthink things sometimes as a coach. And probably doesn’t get enough credit for that because he wants to beat you with fundamentals.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have not played Ole Miss since the beginning of the Lane Kiffin era at Mississippi.

He wants to beat you with his players doing things within their system. It’s just — he does a great job. He looks for matchups. He looks for explosive opportunities. They’ve been one of the most explosive offenses, run and pass.

On UGA defenisve back Julian Humphrey

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia cornerback Julian Humphrey played his best game of the season against Missouri. Humphrey finished the Missouri game with two tackles and a pass deflection. He had consistently tight coverage on Missouri’s receivers.

(Julian) gets an opportunity to play because he’s earned it in practice, but I have confidence in five or six guys that can go out there and play, because I get to watch them do it every day in practice.

