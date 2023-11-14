Kirby Smart provides injury updates, previews No. 19 Tennessee

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is proud of how Georgia played against Ole Miss. However, the No. 1 Bulldogs have a big challenge in Week 12 against the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee is coming off a brutal 36-7 road loss to Missouri, but always plays better at home. The Volunteers have won 15 straight home games dating back to Georgia’s 2021 trip to Knoxville, Tennessee.

Can Georgia snap Tennessee’s home winning streak? The Bulldogs face a Tennessee team that is No. 2 in the SEC in rushing at 213.3 yards per game.

Georgia has already earned a berth in the SEC championship against Alabama, but the Dawgs have their sites set on the College Football Playoff. What did Georgia football coach Kirby Smart have to say ahead of the Georgia-Tennessee game?

Smart on the challenges of preparing for Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee has one of the fastest paced offenses in the country and has a great running game. The Volunteers have improved defensively this season.

It’s a really difficult prep week, probably the hardest one of the year in terms of trying to replicate what they do. They do a tremendous job, stressing you in all phases. They’ve always been good with Josh (Heupel) in terms of offensively, but I think what they’ve been able to do defensively this year, to me, is really impressive. They play really good defense, really good offense. The tempo is hard to match.

Smart on injured LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia freshman linebacker C.J. Allen has done an excellent job of filling in for preseason All-SEC pick Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who is out with a fractured forearm. Dumas-Johnson’s recovery timeline is uncertain.

In terms of (Jamon Dumas-Johnson), again, we’re trying to get him back

On Georgia defenisve back Julian Humphrey

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia cornerback Julian Humphrey went down with an upper body injury against Ole Miss.

I don’t know how long it’s going to be. He’s got a dinged-up injury. It’s an upper body injury that hopefully we’re able to get him back from.

Humphrey has been getting more snaps on the outside recently and has provided tight coverage.

There’s a chance. You never know. But he’s dinged up. So, I’m hoping we can get him back as soon as possible.

Smart on Dolly Parton being in attendance

I can’t wait to cheer on @Vol_Football this Saturday! See you on Rocky Top 🧡 #GBO pic.twitter.com/ceSGTh01do — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 13, 2023

Beloved musician Dolly Parton is planning to attend the Georgia-Tennessee game.

I do know who Dolly Parton is. I got parents that watched the “Grand Ole Opry.” Was not aware she was going to attend the game.

On the difficulty of playing at Tennessee

(Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart thinks Tennessee is a tough environment and is impressed with how the Volunteers have played this season.

Only thing that matters is you’re playing on the road in the SEC in a really tough environment, and the prep for that is kind of the challenge that our team has to embrace. You have to embrace — it’s different when you go on the road in our league, especially when you go to play a team as talented at Tennessee is.

On Georgia tight end Brock Bowers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Bowers did not play as many snaps as usual against Ole Miss. However, he did make an impact with three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown.

I’m sure he had more snaps in other games. But he’s in good shape. He’s conditioned. I don’t know that he’s 100 percent, but he’s healthy and safe enough to play.

Some questioned if Bowers should have returned to play for Georgia after undergoing TightRope surgery on his ankle, but there was never a doubt in his mind. Bowers wanted to be back for his teammates.

And we’re going to allow him to play as long as he wants to. And he wanted to go out there and compete and play, and I don’t think it’s a matter of how many snaps he can take. I think he’ll be fine.

On the play of Georgia's offensive line

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s offensive line absolutely bulldozed Ole Miss. The Dawgs totaled over 300 yards rushing and passing against Ole Miss. The Rebels barely touched Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

Our O line has gotten better with the year. We’ve had games we’ve played better than others, but sometimes that has to do with the opponent you play. We’re healthier… I think we stayed fresher in terms of the guys we rolled in and played.

On linebacker C.J. Allen

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia linebacker C.J. Allen was named as the SEC’s true freshman of the week for his efforts against Ole Miss. Smart has been seeing Allen practice and play for a while, so he was not surprised.

Exactly like I expected C.J. Allen to do. He’s already played this year; he’s played, I think, almost every game. He’s smart, intelligent, instinctive, athletic, great kid. So, he did what he’s supposed to do, and he can play better, and he’ll get even better this week.

On what Georgia has to do to succeed on the road

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart thinks that Georgia can’t be one-dimensional. The Bulldogs have done a good job of staying balanced offensively in every game this year.

You’ve got to find ways to run the ball. You can’t sit there and think you’re going to be able to just throw it every down and win the game. You’ve got to win the line of scrimmage. The keys to winning on the road are the same as keys to winning at home. It’s just more difficult.

Smart on Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton has one of the best arms in the country. Milton has 16 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has not been perfect. Milton is also a threat with his legs. He has over 300 rushing yards this season and five rushing touchdowns.

Elite arm talent, really, really good athlete. You know, sometimes at DB you’re looking for recovery, so I can close and get a ball out because maybe the ball is not there, but the ball gets there .5 seconds faster, and in the game of football .5 seconds is an eternity.

