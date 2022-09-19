Kirby Smart provides injury update on Jalen Carter, Adonai Mitchell

Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday to discuss the Week 3 win over South Carolina and the upcoming home game versus Kent State.

Smart discussed the departure of defensive back William Poole, a sixth year senior who has played in 33 games throughout his UGA career.

“William Poole is not going to be with us for the remainder of the season,” Smart said.

“He’s dealing with a personal matter, and he’s going to focus on that and his health and well-being, so he will not be with us for the rest of the year, unfortunately.”

He also discussed the health of two big-time players: Defensive tackle Jalen Carter and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

Mitchell did not play in Georgia’s 48-7 win over South Carolina due to an ankle injury he suffered against Samford the week prior.

“We’re hoping to get him back this week,” Smart said. “Again, it’s one of those deals where last week we were hopeful to get him back.”

As for Carter, Smart said the superstar defensive tackle has been dealing with an ankle injury since Georgia’s Week 1 win over Oregon.

That held Carter out of the starting lineup on Saturday against the Gamecocks, though he still managed two tackles in the game on 11 snaps played.

“Jalen has been dealing with a lingering ankle issue, he really had it since the Oregon game and he’s trying to get well,” Smart said.

“We’re trying to get him healthy. Hopefully, he’ll be full-go. He was close last week but didn’t end up having to play a lot of snaps.”

Georgia has just one sack through three games this season.

Additionally, Smart said that cornerback Nyland Green is dealing with a lingering hamstring issue. Green did not play against South Carolina.

