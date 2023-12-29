Kirby Smart provides update on Georgia football assistant who is missing bowl game

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — Georgia football will be down one of its on-field assistant coaches for Saturday’s Orange Bowl against Florida State.

Offensive line coach Stacy Searels remained in an Athens hospital on Friday, coach Kirby Smart said, after the school said two days earlier he had pneumonia.

Smart said the veteran line coach “was a little sick before Christmas break and we felt the break, we had three or four days off, we thought he would bounce back. When we got ready to come back to work on the 25th, he was still struggling.”

Ron Courson, Georgia’s head of sports medicine, checked him into the hospital, Smart said.

“We feel like he’s doing really well,” Smart said of the 58-year old Searels. “He’s moving around in the hospital in Athens. We don’t think he’s going to make it down for the game. They don’t want to move him right now, but he’s up and moving. His wife Trish said he’s ornery as hell. She’s having to deal with him. He’s got a wonderful wife and two daughters and I know he’ll bounce back.”

Offensive line analyst Manrey Saint-Armour has moved into Searels’ on-field role as offensive line coach for the bowl. He’s a former Georgia Southern center who was line coach at Charleston Southern last season and was a graduate assistant at Alabama in 2021 and at Florida State in 2020.

“He’s done a tremendous job,” Sart said. “He’s jumped right and done a great job.”

