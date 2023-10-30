Kirby Smart provides update on Darris Smith, injured Georgia football players

The Georgia football defense saw stepped-up contributions from several young players in the 43-20 blowout of Florida on Saturday.

Will another backup add to the Bulldogs’ talented pieces Saturday against Missouri?

Coach Kirby Smart on Monday addressed the status of outside linebacker Darris Smith.

More: Does No. 16 Missouri stand a chance against Georgia football in SEC East showdown?

More: Minus Brock Bowers, Georgia football shows its more than a one-man band in drilling Gators

"Darris is focused on academics and working out and conditioning and doing some things, but not necessarily with us," Smart said.

Smith has missed the past three games for undisclosed reasons after playing in the first five games. Smart said last week Smith was “not with us right now,” but Smith posted to Instagram later in the week that he was back.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound sophomore from Appling County High recorded three tackles this season, including one for loss with a pass breakup and a quarterback pressure.

He’s played 39 snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus, after seeing action in 11 games last season.

Smart also updated players coming off injuries:

— On offensive tackle Amarius Mims, who warmed up in Jacksonville but did not play following surgery for a high ankle sprain after the third game of the season against South Carolina:

"He's got to be healthy enough to play and be the best available player to play," Smart said. "He's working his butt off. He did extra work Friday, extra work Saturday, extra work yesterday. He's going out today to continue to work. At the end of the day, he's got to be confident to go out and play."

— On linebacker C.J. Allen, who was injured with under five minutes to go. The freshman has 11 tackles and 3 quarterback pressures.

"C.J. is day to day," Smart said. "He felt a tweak in his hamstring. We think he’s going to be fine. We’ll find out more today.”

— On safety Dan Jackson, who did not travel to Florida because of what Smart said was a bursa sac issue in a knee.

“He was unable to go last week,” Smart said. “We’re hopeful to get him back this week and give us some extra depth in the secondary.”

Starting nickel back Tykee Smith updated his own injury.

His helmet hit the turf hard on a third-quarter tackle. He was shaken up and took a knee after another play, but returned later in the third quarter.

“I’m definitely good,” Smith said Monday. “Just shaken up. I got the wind knocked out of me with a little headache, but I’m good.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: What Georiga football coach said about Darris Smith, injured players