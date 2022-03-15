Kirby Smart on process of hiring four new assistant coaches this offseason

There’s been no time for Kirby Smart to kick back and relax after his Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff national championship in January.

In addition to constant recruiting, Smart was tasked with hiring four new on-field assistant coaches to fill openings these past two months.

Smart’s hires include:

WR coach Bryan McClendon — replaces Cortez Hankton, who left for LSU

OL coach Stacy Searels — replaces Matt Luke, who retired after the season

DB coach Fran Brown —replaces Jahmile Addae, who went to Miami

OLB coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe —replaces Dan Lanning, who went on to become head coach at Oregon

Both McClendon and Searels are very familiar hires, as both coached at UGA under Mark Richt and have pre-existing relationships with Smart.

Smart mentioned that he sought advice from some of his seasoned assistants, and named Glenn Schumann, Tray Scott and Dell McGee as coaches who he discussed the hirings with throughout the process.

“We went through an interview process at every position,” Smart said. “We interviewed multiple people at each and every position, think about what’s the best overall for our program, for our culture we built here, take input from the coaches on the staff been here a long time, Dell McGee, Glenn Schumann. These guys have been part of our program. Tray Scott. They are the culture. We want people that want to be here and want to be part of that. It’s very demanding what’s required of college coaches. You’ve seen guys move on to the NFL, seen guys step out, you’ve seen guys go onto other places, but it’s not going to ever change at the University of Georgia. The standard of excellence that you want to have in recruiting and spending time with your players, and these four people meet that criteria. They’re also people I trust and some I’ve known, some I have not known. But the ones that we didn’t know we did a lot of research on and felt like they were best for the job.”

Here’s a look at the new hires in greater detail.

WR coach Bryan McClendon

Bryan McClendon calls a play at the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl. (Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia hired Bryan McClendon as receivers coach, in January replacing Cortez Hankton who left for the same position at LSU.

McClendon is a Mays High School (Atlanta) graduate who played receiver for the Bulldogs from 2002 to 2005 before transitioning to a graduate assistant coach.

McClendon coached running backs and receivers in his first stint at Georgia under head coach Mark Richt and later served as interim head coach in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl after Richt’s departure.

Smart brought McClendon back to Athens just four weeks after McClendon was named co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Miami under new coach Mario Cristobal, who brought McClendon with him to Miami from Oregon where he served in the same capacity.

Before his stint in Eugene, McClendon coached three seasons at South Carolina where he served as co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach and eventually was named offensive coordinator in 2019.

McClendon brings recruiting prowess and experience to the Georgia receiver room, which is looking to replace some serious talent

OL coach Stacy Searels

Stacy Searels during the first half against Alabama in 2008. (Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia hired Stacy Searels in February to replace Matt Luke as offensive line coach. Searels – who coached the Bulldogs’ offensive line from 2007-10, working under Mark Richt at the time – recently completed his third season with the same position in Chapel Hill under Mack Brown.

Prior to working at UNC, Searels coached again under Mark Richt with the Miami Hurricanes, holding the position of offensive line coach from 2016-18.

His resume over the last 30 years is impressive:

1992-93: Auburn (GA)

1994-2000: App State (OL)

2000-02: Cincinnati (OL)

2003-06: LSU (OL)

2007-10: Georgia (OL)

2011-13: Texas (OL)

2014-15: Virginia Tech (OL)

2016-18: Miami (OL)

2019-21: UNC (OL)

Searels was a three year starter at Auburn in the 1980s and earned first-team All-America honors from both The Associated Press and Football News as a senior in 1987.

DB coach Fran Brown

In February, the University of Georgia revealed contract details for new defensive back coach Fran Brown, who UGA hired away from Rutgers last week.

Per the Georgia football program, Brown’s salary at UGA will be $750,000 per season. He was earning $675,000 at Rutgers and was set to earn $700,000 in 2022 had he stayed in New Jersey.

Brown spent his last two seasons coaching at Rutgers. Prior to the Scarlet Knights, he was the co-defensive coordinator at Temple, where he spent a combined seven years coaching, which saw a two year break to join the Baylor staff before returning to the Owls’ program.

OLB coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe

Chidera Uzo-Diribe as a player at Colorado in 2013 (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Smart discusses the hiring of Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who he hired away from TCU.

“Chidera gives us great energy, enthusiasm, played the position, easy to recruit outside backers and defensive ends at University of Georgia because we’ve produced a lot of them. It’s also easy to recruit to him because he played the position with tremendous success, had an stint in the NFL. He has got a really good track record, high character, very enthusiastic, and we’ve seen the impact on our players with what he’s done.”

