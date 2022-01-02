Kirby Smart, Nick Saban discuss national championship game

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs will face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship game on Jan. 10.

Georgia is 13-1 entering the national championship. The Bulldogs dominated Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Now, Georgia will have a chance to avenge its lone defeat of the season.

Alabama beat Georgia, 41-24, in the SEC championship game. The Crimson Tide dominated Cincinnati in the trenches in their easy 27-6 win over the Bearcats in the national semifinals.

Alabama’s Nick Saban is facing his former defensive coordinator, Kirby Smart, in the national championship. Saban has a lot of respect for Georgia. He knows the Bulldogs have the talent to beat the Crimson Tide.

In fact, Saban thinks Alabama will be the underdog entering the game, even though Alabama defeated Georgia one month ago.

Nick Saban says Alabama will probably be underdogs in the #CFBPlayoff title game. "Georgia played an outstanding game last night. The part that I saw against Michigan, they were dominant." pic.twitter.com/hUoq2wR8Mg — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 1, 2022

Georgia’s Kirby Smart is already focusing on Alabama. Smart began preparing to face the Crimson Tide soon after UGA’s win over Michigan.

Smart and Georgia have to improve upon their recent performances against Alabama. Smart is 0-4 in his coaching career against Alabama, including a loss in the 2017 national championship game.

When are coach Kirby Smart and Georgia turning the page to focus on Alabama? "That was last night." pic.twitter.com/0hDsZ3Mh9S — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 1, 2022

