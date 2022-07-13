Kirby Smart named to Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award watchlist

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Vitale
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kirby Smart
    Kirby Smart
    American football player and coach
  • Bobby Dodd
    American football coach and player, college athletic director (1908-1988)
  • Luke Fickell
    American football player and coach

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has been named to the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award watchlist.

Joining Smart are 19 other head coaches across the nation.

Smart is one of six SEC coaches named to the watchlist. The award was given to Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell last year after led the Bearcats to its first College Football Playoff appearance.

Nick Saban is the most recipient of the award from the SEC, having won it in 2014.

Who will win the 2022 Dodd COTY Award in 2022? - Powered By PickUp

Recommended Stories