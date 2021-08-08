Kirby Smart, Mark Richt thankful for late Bobby Bowden’s impact

Today is a sad day for the world of college football as legendary coach Bobby Bowden passed away at the age of 91.

Bobby Bowden spent much of his career as the head coach of the Florida State Seminoles from 1976-2009. He additionally served as the head coach of Howard and West Virginia.

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart remembered Bobby Bowden in a kind Tweet. Bowden’s influence on the current generation of coaches should not be overlooked. Bobby Bowden has a massive coaching tree and coached countless players throughout his lengthy coaching career.

Bobby Bowden coached with several assistants who went on to land jobs as head coaches. Two of Bowden’s former assistants include Kirby Smart and Mark Richt, who both went on to become head coach at the University of Georgia.

Rest In Peace, Coach Bowden. I am so thankful for the influence he’s had on me and so many other coaches. What a tremendous legacy! Prayers go out to the entire Bowden family. — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) August 8, 2021

Kirby Smart coached under Bobby Bowden from 2002-2003 as a graduate assistant at Florida State.

Mark Richt and Bobby Bowden coached together during some of the best seasons of the Bowden era. Richt began his time with FSU as a graduate assistant from 1985-1988.

Mark Richt left for one season before returning to coach quarterbacks and eventually got promoted to be FSU’s offensive coordinator. Richt and Bowden won national championships together in 1993 and 1999.

In 2000, Mark Richt received a job offer to become the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs. It proved to be an offer that he couldn’t turn down.

Richt, Bowden, and Smart all share a similar philosophy as football coaches. They all believe that it is crucial to have an impact on their players beyond the football field.

Mark Richt remembered Bobby Bowden in a thoughtful Tweet:

Prayers for Ann and the Bowden family! Much love and respect and thankfulness for Coach’s influence on my life!! — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) August 8, 2021

Shortly after becoming the head coach at Georgia, Mark Richt faced off against his former mentor Bobby Bowden in the Sugar Bowl.

Florida State coach Bobby Bowden, left, and Georgia coach Mark Richt pose with the Sugar Bowl Trophy in New Orleans on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2002. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

