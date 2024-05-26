Kirby Smart lists his Athens home for sale

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has listed his Athens, Georgia, home for sale at $4.2 million. Smart, who recently became the highest-paid coach in college football, is not going to leave Georgia anytime soon.

Smart’s home is the most expensive listing for sale in Athens. Whoever ends up buying Smart’s home will get a 2.2 acre property with a seven-bedroom, 7.5 house that is approximately 7,100 square feet.

Smart has a little more free time in the offseason, so it makes sense that he is listing his home at this time of year.

“Elegance and history have been combined into one beautiful package here, with an original 1920s stone cottage attached to a newer home,” said Jennifer Geddes of Realtor.com. “A coffered ceiling graces the main room, which flows to a huge kitchen with professional-grade appliances. There’s a large island, a wine fridge, and a walk-in pantry with a coffee station.”

Kirby Smart frequently hosts recruits at his home, so he has to have a place that can accommodate numerous guests. Smart’s home is located in the Five Points neighborhood of Athens.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire