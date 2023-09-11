Kirby Smart leans in on question about Georgia football fans. 'Tonka called them out'

Kirby Smart took the question teed up for him and ran with it.

How important is it, the Georgia football coach was asked Monday, that Sanford Stadium has been one of the toughest places to play?

Smart was asked that after being told that South Carolina defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway didn’t list Georgia as one of the toughest road venues in the SEC at the league’s media days in July in Nashville.

“Yeah, I’m expecting it to be that,” Smart said. “If people want to question whether our fans are elite, we’ll find out Saturday, right? It sounds like Tonka called them out. Maybe use Tonka for motivation and let him be the one that spurns our group to come out there at 3:30 and be really loud and fired up. I certainly hope our fan base will. They’ve answered the bell every single time. I don’t know why they wouldn’t now.”

Hemingway and the Gamecocks will play between the hedges Saturday in a CBS nationally televised game.

Here is what he told On3.com when asked about the best SEC road environments.

“I probably say like one of the loudest, Texas A&M,” Hemingway said. “Texas A&M a good one. Tennessee can get pretty loud, too, as well. So between them two.”

Hemingway did say that he wanted Georgia to remain on the South Carolina schedule even when the league grows to 16 next season.

“I feel like even the fans love that game,” he said. “It’s always a good turnout. Not that far from South Carolina.”

