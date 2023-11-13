Kirby Smart and Josh Heupel on Dolly Parton attending Georgia football game vs. Vols

Georgia football has no shortage of country music stars who are fans.

Trisha Yearwood. Jason Aldean. Kane Brown. Thomas Rhett.

Kirby Smart is a fan of Luke Bryan, who himself is a big Bulldogs backer.

Smart earlier this season said he didn’t know who pop star Miley Cyrus was, but he was asked Monday if he knew who Dolly Parton is since the legendary country artist announced she’ll be at Saturday’s Tennessee-Georgia game in Knoxville.

“I do know who Dolly Parton is,” Smart said. “I’ve got parents that watched the Grand Ole Opry. I was not aware she was going to attend the game.”

I can’t wait to cheer on @Vol_Football this Saturday! See you on Rocky Top 🧡 #GBO pic.twitter.com/ceSGTh01do — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 13, 2023

Parton has a rock album coming out.

There’s an exclusive Vols edition of ‘Rockstar” which includes a live version of the star singing “Rocky Top," according to KnoxNews. The school and Parton also collaborated on co-branded merchandise.

Tennessee coach Josh Heuepel mentioned Parton going to the game in his opening statement of his Monday press conference.

“Need a great atmosphere,” he said, according to rockytopinsider. “Dolly’s gonna be there as well, so my mom will be excited about that one.”

He was asked if Parton being there will add more pressure.

“Anytime Dolly’s gonna be around it certainly adds pressure, absolutely, to our performance,” Heupel said. “For Tennesseans, that’s, you know, one that everybody will enjoy seeing.”

