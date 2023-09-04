Kirby Smart on Georgia football's end-of-half offense in opener: 'Bad deal, man'

Georgia football fans weren’t the only ones left frustrated with how the Bulldog offense handled a red zone opportunity right before halftime in its 48-7 season-opening win.

“Bad deal, man,” coach Kirby Smart said Monday. “Bad deal.”

The top-ranked Bulldogs were playing their first game under new starting quarterback Carson Beck and new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo, who held the job under Mark Richt and served in an offensive quality control role last season.

Up 14-0, the Bulldogs drove from their own 20 with 2:17 left to the UT Martin 3-yard line.

On a first-and-goal and with no timeouts, Georgia ran Cash Jones up the middle with 24 seconds left for a two-yard loss.

More: Three questions after Georgia football’s 41-point win (that sometimes didn’t feel like it)

More: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart updates status of Ladd McConkey, Daijun Edwards

Beck then spiked the ball with 11 seconds left.

A Beck pass on the next play to Arian Smith was too long and Georgia settled for a 23-yard field goal.

“To be honest with you, it was just a miscue,” Smart said. “Not knowing how close it was to the goal line and probably making a decision too fast. We spend a lot of time on those moments like that and I take a lot of pride in moments like that. It should never happen. It should never happen. Making a decision really fast sometimes, you don’t make the right decision. We had enough time there. We actually got the ball snapped without losing any time on the clock, but the decision was thinking it was probably closer than it actually was and it cost us. It costs us at least one play.”

Smart didn't elaborate but he said Monday he thought Beck “played really well, he played composed.”

Georgia rushed for 159 yards on 30 carries and had just 79 for 13 in the first half, but Smart didn’t put that on the offensive line.

“We probably have to do a better job of helping them out with in-game adjustments and things like that,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Kirby Smart comments on Georgia football offense before half in opener