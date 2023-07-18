Kirby Smart, Georgia football updates at 2023 SEC Media Days: Follow our live coverage

NASHVILLE — Two-time defending national champion Georgia football is the main attraction at SEC Media Days Tuesday.

Coach Kirby Smart will be joined by All-American tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and cornerback Kamarri Lassiter for the morning session at the Nashville Grand Hyatt.

The Georgia contingent follows Vanderbilt with Auburn and Mississippi State on the scene for the afternoon segment.

Smart will begin his eighth season with a program considered the favorite to win yet another national title. He arrives in Nashville after a difficult offseason that started with two members of the football program killed in a crash hours after a national championship celebration.

Follow along for live updates from Nashville:

When will Georgia football coach Kirby Smart speak at 2023 SEC Media Days?

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Which UGA football players are at 2023 SEC Media Days?

No surprise that Brock Bowers, the Mackey Award winning tight end, is part of the Georgia football contingent. Senior center Sedrick Van-Pran Granger is back for a second straight SEC Media Days. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter will represent another talented defense.

Kirby Smart, Georgia football updates from 2023 SEC Media Days

