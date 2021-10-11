Kirby Smart on Georgia being ranked No. 1: ‘It’s just a number’

The Georgia Bulldogs rank No. 1 in both the AP Top-25 and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for the first time since 2008.

Georgia has been nothing short of dominant all season, outscoring opponents 239-33 and have allowed only two offensive touchdowns through six games.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about what that No. 1 ranking means. In typical Kirby fashion, he downplayed its importance.

“It’s just a number, right? I don’t see a plateau,” Smart said.

As nice as it is for fans to hold that top spot, Georgia’s not going to let it get to their heads.

After all, the College Football Playoff rankings don’t even come out until November 2. If Georgia does not beat its next two opponents, Kentucky and Florida, it won’t mean anything.