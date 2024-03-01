Kirby Smart further details his thoughts on Nick Saban’s retirement

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart did not believe it when he first heard that legendary Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban would be retiring from college football. Smart had heard that story before and was skeptical initially. However, true to the initial report, Nick Saban ended up retiring.

Smart, who was the defensive coordinator under Saban for four of Alabama’s national championships, coached with Saban at Alabama from 2007-2015. Saban, who goes down as the greatest college football coach of all-time with seven national championships, will be working on ESPN’s “College GameDay” this fall, so he will remain a prominent figure in the sport.

In a recent interview with 247Sports’ Josh Pate, Kirby Smart provided more details on what he thought about Nick Saban’s retirement.

Smart's intial reaction

“I did not believe it immediately,” said Kirby Smart when he heard that Nick Saban would be retiring. It’s hard to blame Smart for this reaction, because rumors of Saban’s retirement had been happening for years.

How Smart heard about Saban's retirement

“I got a text and was like hah. I don’t believe that. I’ve heard that before,” said Smart regarding how he got the news of Saban’s retirement.

On Saban's lasting impact on him

“I give Nick (Saban) a lot of credit. Nick was very impactful for my career, but every meeting I ever sat in with him — on his staff or as a head coach in the SEC for eight years… he was always in pursuit of what was best for the student athletes,” said Smart.

Kirby Smart absorbed a lot of knowledge from Nick Saban over the years and patiently waited before he accepted the head coaching job with the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of the 2016 college football season.

Smart on if he is now the face of college football

Now that Nick Saban has retired, there’s some doubt as to who is the face of college football. Is it Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney? Georgia head coach Kirby Smart? Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers?

“I don’t want to be seen as the face of college football. Because I don’t think that’s the case. I think Nick (Saban) was that and will continue to be a voice that people should listen to,” said Smart.

Smart on Saban previously being the face of college football

“He is extremely intelligent. He’s smart. He understands all the problems we have as head coaches and wants what is best for the players,” said Smart. Nick Saban earned the right to be the face of college football with his consistent winning teams. Kirby Smart is on the way to being the face of the sport, but may need a few years.

Smart before his last game with Nick Saban

Kirby Smart's whole interview with Josh Pate

