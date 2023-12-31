Kirby Smart on FSU’s Orange Bowl opt-outs: ‘They need to fix this’

MIAMI — Though Florida State’s 63-3 loss to Georgia was an embarrassment for the No. 4 Seminoles, it was also an indictment of the college football environment that fostered it.

And Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart isn’t happy about it.

“People need to see what happened tonight, and they need to fix this,” Smart said afterward in an unprompted answer to a question he wasn’t asked. “It needs to be fixed. It’s very unfortunate that they, who (have) a good football team and a good football program, are in the position they’re in.”

The position FSU was in: being down at least 13 players with starting experience this season. Those who opted out to prepare for the NFL draft included star receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, top pass rusher Jared Verse, leading rusher Trey Benson and top tight end Jaheim Bell. Would-be starting quarterback Tate Rodemaker was among those who didn’t play because he’s in the portal — a calendar issue because bowl season overlaps with transfer season.

All probably would have played if FSU had been in the College Football Playoff, and the ACC champions would have been in an expanded 12-team field that starts next season.

“Everybody can say it’s their fault and it’s their own problem, all right, and everybody can say we had our guys and they didn’t have our guys. I can listen to all that,” Smart said. “But college football has got to decide what they want.

“I know things are changing, things are going to change next year. You know what? There’s going to still be bowl games outside of those. People have got to decide what they want and what they really want to get out of it, because it’s really unfair for those kids on that sideline to play that game that didn’t have their full arsenal.”

FSU coach Mike Norvell didn’t have many answers.

“I think every situation is different,” Norvell said. “Ours was unique — something that’s never happened in college football.”

Norvell acknowledged the fact that the sting of the playoff snub “definitely affected some of our situation.” He suggested — or at least hinted at — the possibility FSU would have had fewer opt-outs if they lost the ACC title game instead of won it.

“When it comes to bowl season, when it comes to choices that people make, obviously there’s a lot of people out there that will have their opinion, but I do think that the expanded playoff and opportunities for teams that earn it to go compete for it all will definitely help,” Norvell said.

• • •

