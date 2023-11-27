Kirby Smart fields questions about Jamon Dumas-Johnson before Georgia football vs. Alabama

The chances for Georgia football to make the College Football Playoff could be riding on whether it beats Alabama Saturday in the SEC championship game.

The Bulldogs could certainly use all the help they can get in the 4 p.m. game in Atlanta going up against Alabama and its dynamic quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Georgia has been without starting inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson the past three games after sustaining a broken left forearm Nov. 2 against Missouri.

Coach Kirby Smart didn't offer much of an update about Dumas-Johnson’s possible availability for the Crimson Tide during his Monday press conference.

He was asked if Dumas-Johnson’s injury required surgery and if there was any chance he’s be able to play against Alabama.

“He’s week to week,” Smart said abruptly.

Two days after the injury, Smart said this about how long Dumas-Johnson may be out.

“Still not sure how long will it be, how long his absence will be,” Smart said. “He’s going to try find some innovative ways to get back and be able play. Won’t know know the extent of that for a couple of days.”

Georgia also has been without top backup cornerback Julian Humphrey with an upper body injury.

Smart earlier Monday in his press conference was asked about Humphrey and Dumas-Johnson.

“Still week to week with those injuries,” Smart said. “Trying to get both of those guys back.”

Dumas-Johnson was third on the team with 34 tackles and still shares the team lead with 3 ½ sacks. He also has 11 quarterback pressures.

