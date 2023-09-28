Kirby Smart echoes Hugh Freeze on Georgia-Auburn rivalry: 'I have respect for them, not hate'

Hugh Freeze downplayed Auburn's matchup against No. 1 Georgia during his weekly news conference on Monday in the leadup to the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.” And the coach on the opposing sideline of Saturday's game doesn’t entirely disagree with him.

Freeze said the series between the two programs “doesn’t have the hatred that other rivalries that I’ve been in have,” adding he hopes the players compete out of love for Auburn, not hate for Georgia.

When asked Tuesday about whether he notices any differences between Georgia’s rivalry with Auburn and Alabama’s rivalry with the Tigers, Georgia coach Kirby Smart (an Alabama assistant under Nick Saban from 2007-15), said he doesn’t see the same level of venom between the Bulldogs and Auburn as he did between the Tigers and Crimson Tide.

“They’re both rivalries,” Smart said. “Georgia-Auburn is a border war rivalry and Alabama-Auburn is obviously an in-state rivalry. That’s on another whole level of difference from being over there because they live with it 365 days. We share that with several other out-of-state rivalries.

“There’s no diminishing of a rivalry. I tend to agree with Coach Freeze. It’s not about hate for me. I don’t look at it as I hate any of their players. I recruited a lot of them. I don’t look at it as I hate any of their coaches because I like a lot of their coaches. I’ve known all those guys for a long time and have a lot of respect Hugh.”

REQUIRED READING: What channel is Georgia vs. Auburn on? Time, TV schedule for UGA Bulldogs

Georgia vs. Auburn rivalry history

The two sides have a lengthy shared history.

Georgia and Auburn had their first meeting in 1892, a 10-0 Auburn win in Atlanta, and have played annually since 1944. Neither the end of World War II nor the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented the two sides from facing off.

Unlike some other high-profile rivalries in the sport, the series between the Bulldogs and Tigers has been relatively even. Georgia leads it 63-56-8 but, until the Bulldogs’ recent run of nine wins in the past 10 matchups, Auburn held a 55-54-8 advantage.

While it’s not an in-state rivalry like Auburn and Alabama, it’s awfully close to being one. Auburn is only about 35 miles from the Georgia-Alabama border, and its campus is roughly 20 minutes farther from Georgia’s than it is Alabama’s, making the Bulldogs its second-closest SEC foe.

REQUIRED READING: What's the latest on Georgia football wide receiver Ladd McConkey and his back injury?

Kirby Smart's experience in 'Deep South's Oldest Rivalry'

Unlike Freeze, who is just four games into his Auburn tenure, Smart has a good amount of experience with the rivalry.

Smart was born in Montgomery, Alabama but raised in southern Georgia. He played four years for the Bulldogs, giving him a rawer, more visceral vantage point to the rivalry than he has now as a head coach tasked with the onerous responsibility of overseeing an entire program. Georgia went 2-2 against Auburn during Smart’s playing career.

Smart is 7-1 against the Tigers as the Bulldogs’ coach, and has watched his teams win the past three matchups by a combined 77 points (capped off by last year’s 42-10 thumping in Athens). His time in the rivalry, though, has allowed him to appreciate some of the similarities between the longtime foes — whether they like to acknowledge that or not.

“I look at it as a hell of a fierce rivalry,” he said. “That’s really why you do this business. Why you get in this business is to play in these type games and this type of atmosphere. Fan bases might not like to hear that because they like to hate each other. There’s not a lot of difference between our fans and their fans at times in terms of where they’re from and that kind of thing. Our players are similar to their players. So I have respect for them, not hate.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kirby Smart echoes Hugh Freeze on Georgia-Auburn football rivalry