Kirby Smart doing numerous home visits ahead of signing day
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and other Georgia assistants are visiting committed Georgia prospects ahead of early signing day. The Bulldogs have the second-ranked class of 2023 in the country.
Georgia trails only Alabama in the recruiting rankings. The Dawgs’ current recruiting class features 23 total commitments. Georgia has verbal commitments from two five-star recruits and 18 four-star recruits.
What talented recruits are Kirby Smart and other Georgia assistants visiting ahead of signing day?
Five-star cornerback AJ Harris
AJ Harris is Georgia’s top-ranked recruit. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback is ranked the No. 31 recruit in the class of 2023. Harris is the No. 3 corner and No. 3 player in Alabama.
Great home visit, hats off to all of these coaches burning up the road and stacking their air miles up! “Go Dawgs”! The Harris Family appreciated our time today! @Aj_harris04 pic.twitter.com/q9Chh6P3zg
— Dan Harris (@deharris14) December 8, 2022
Four-star receiver Anthony Evans
Kirby Smart and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon convinced four-star wide receiver Anthony Evans to flip his commitment from Oklahoma to Georgia a few weeks ago. The duo recently visited Evans at his home.
Amazing Home Visit from @KirbySmartUGA and @CoachBmac_ , can’t wait for Jan 6‼️ #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/LcHVttamTC
— ⚡️⚡️Anthony (AE3)Evans III⚡️⚡️ (@AnthonyEvansIII) December 6, 2022
Four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling
Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searles visited four-star Georgia commit Monroe Freeling. Freeling is the top-ranked recruit in South Carolina.
Thanks @SSearels for stopping by. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/586HXacpN4
— Monroe Freeling (@FreelingMonroe) December 8, 2022
Four-star wide receiver Raymond Cottrell
Four-star Georgia commit Raymond Cottrell has been committed to the Bulldogs for over a year. Cottrell received a home visit from UGA head coach Kirby Smart and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon.
🐶…❤️ pops and unc came to see me GO DAWGS I appreciate you both for taking time outta y’all day to come visit can’t wait to play for the both of you.. @CoachBmac_ @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/w78bXYns9l
— Raymond Cottrell (@RaymondCottre14) December 8, 2022
Four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams
Four-star Lakeland High School wide receiver has been committed to Georgia since Sept. 2022. Kirby Smart and Bryan McClendon visited the speedster at his home.
Had a great in home visit!! #GoDawgs @CoachBmac_ @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/kNHS8lOBQM
— Tyler Williams (@Ty_Williams04) December 7, 2022
Four-star offensive lineman Kelton Smith
Kirby Smart, Stacy Searles, and running backs coach Dell McGee all visited four-star Georgia commit Kelton Smith. Smith is the No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the country.
Great home visit from my 3 main mans🐶🐶❤️🖤 @GeorgiaFootball @KirbySmartUGA @DellMcGee @SSearels pic.twitter.com/h0L5NoWTjr
— Kelton smith jr (@Kjtofye) December 8, 2022
Four-star linebacker CJ Allen
Kirby Smart and co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann visited linebacker prospect CJ Allen, who is ranked as a four-star recruit. Schumann and Georgia have commitments from three top-five linebacker recruits in the class of 2023. That’s impressive.
Great in home visit with @CoachSchuUGA & @KirbySmartUGA . Can’t wait to get there and give the University my all!❤️🖤 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/nnUUrzR5lL
— ᴄᴊ ᴀʟʟᴇɴ ✍🏾 (@therealcjay1) December 8, 2022