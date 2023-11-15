What Kirby Smart doesn't like about Neyland Stadium when Georgia plays Tennessee football

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said it feels like Tennessee football fans are “on top of you” at Neyland Stadium.

UT coach Josh Heupel certainly hopes so.

Smart has prepared his No. 1 Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC) for that raucous atmosphere when they play the No. 18 Vols (7-3, 3-3) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

“The setup of the stadium is unique. It’s really vertical,” Smart said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. “It feels like they’re right on top of you. It’s right there on you. A lot of fans, very passionate fans. And that makes it tough.”

A sellout crowd of 101,915 is expected at Neyland Stadium, where UT has won 14 straight home games. Heupel hopes fans greet Georgia with deafening noise like the Vols encountered in Athens a year ago.

“I expect it to be as electric of an atmosphere as we’ve ever had there, which is as good as there is in college football,” Heupel said.

Georgia is riding a 27-game winning streak, but it hasn’t had many road tests this season. The Bulldogs won 27-20 at Auburn. And their only other road game was a 37-20 win at Vanderbilt, where it felt like a neutral site atmosphere.

“It’s a tough environment when you go on the road in the SEC. It’s never easy,” Smart said. “Neyland presents one of the toughest ones there is in the country in terms of environment and noise.”

VOLS FIXING ISSUES Here's why Tennessee's biggest problem vs Missouri happened before snap

Josh Heupel wants Georgia to feel the noise

Crowd noise had a huge impact on last season’s game in Athens. UT committed seven false start penalties in a 27-13 loss to Georgia.

The game helped to catapult the Bulldogs to a second straight national title, and it derailed UT’s hopes of an SEC championship.

Heupel remembers that environment, and he hopes to hear a similar decibel level at Neyland Stadium.

“Crowd noise can have a factor in the football game if you don’t control the controllables and operate and communicate effectively,” Heupel said. “Some of that happened to us last year.

“We need to make it extremely difficult for them to communicate. That needs to be a part of the football game. And I certainly expect to see our crowd ready for this one when we kick off.”

Kirby Smart has been to Neyland Stadium many times

Smart has plenty of Neyland Stadium experiences, and they mostly ended well for him.

As a Georgia player, he was 0-2 at UT with losses in 1995 and 1997.

But as an assistant coach, Smart was 5-1 at Neyland Stadium. His only loss was in 1999 as a Georgia administrative assistant. He won five straight at Neyland Stadium from 2005-14 as an assistant coach at Georgia and Alabama.

And this will be his fourth game at Neyland Stadium as Georgia's head coach. His Bulldogs won 41-0 in 2017, 43-14 in 2019 and 41-17 in 2021.

Smart has left Neyland Stadium with a double-digit win in eight consecutive games there.

