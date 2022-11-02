Kirby Smart details new role for injured OLB Nolan Smith

Outside linebacker Nolan Smith suffered a pec injury against Florida that will likely keep him out for the remainder of the year.

He’s set to undergo surgery on Thursday.

A senior from Savannah, Smith led the team in sacks, was an elite run-stopper and acted as the leader of the Georgia defense.

Though he may not be able to rush the passer or stop the running back, he’s still able to continue in his role as a leader, and that’s exactly what Kirby Smart has planned for him.

“I talked to him and asked to help lift spirits and push,” Smart said. “That has been his role when he is practicing, so I don’t want him to change now that he is not. He is out there flying around and helping us out. It is great to have him take that on. Not all kids do that. Sometimes you get dejected or down in the dumps. He is not like that…. He does a great job. He is like an extra coach because he is so enthusiastic and getting after it. He brings the energy.”

Through the first eight games, Smith ranks No. 5 on the team in total tackles with 18. He leads the team with 3 sacks, 7 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hurries.

“The last two days, he is out there running to the ball, flying to the ball, coaching the guys, doing everything,” Smart continued. “It has been an incredible impact just on the energy of practice. I am very appreciative of all he has done. It is an unfortunate part of football, but it is a very common injury and surgery. Roquan (Smith) has one when he was here. Roquan had one in the NFL. He will make it back from it, and he will be fine.”

With Smith out, look for Robert Beal and Chaz Chambliss to takeover in his spot, starting on Saturday when Georgia hosts No. 1 ranked Tennessee.

Chambliss spoke about losing Smith and what the message has been.

“Don’t let it drop off, and just prepare every day. Keep the standard that he would have kept,” Chambliss said. “Just because he’s out doesn’t mean our defense is going to drop any. It’s just next man up, and we’ve got to prepare and execute at a high level. “He’s on us every single play with scripts, making sure our assignments are right, giving us tips, telling us what he would have done to just try and get us prepared.”

