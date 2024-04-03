Kirby Smart comments on quarterback Gunner Stockton’s progression

Saturday was the first of three scrimmages for the Georgia Bulldogs in the spring, and Kirby Smart gave his thoughts and reactions to the media on Tuesday afternoon. Amongst the topics covered was the progression of presumed backup quarterback Gunner Stockton, who Smart praised for his performance thus far.

“Gunner has done a good job. I’ve seen growth in Gunner. I thought he had a couple of mistakes in the scrimmage, but he also played with much more consistency. I’ve seen this progression with Gunner like that, He’s getting better each and every practice,” said Smart. He also commended Stockton’s football IQ and said that the bowl practices “were great for him.”

Stockton passed for 148 yards and two touchdowns as the third-string QB for the Dawgs a season ago. A former four-star quarterback in the class of 2023, Stockton is among those contending for the role of heir apparent to Carson Beck after this season. Fans will be able to get a longer glimpse of Stockton during Georgia’s spring game on April 13, where he will presumably start for the second string offensive team.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire