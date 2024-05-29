Kirby Smart breaks silence on Jaden Rashada lawsuit

With SEC spring meetings underway in Destin, the pending litigation between Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada and Florida head coach Billy Napier as well as two prominent UF boosters has been a major storyline. Kirby Smart made his first public comments on the situation, a day after Napier and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey did the same.

“I don’t really get caught up in that,” Smart said. “That’s outside of my bubble, and I worry about what’s in my bubble.” Initial reports have stated that Smart gave his approval to Rashada to move forward with the lawsuit, which Smart says he was informed of the day before the announcement.

Rashada’s suit pertains to an NIL deal worth $13.85 million that he claims was promised to him at Florida and backed by Napier and others that went on to fall apart, leading to his transfer to Arizona State in the aftermath. Rashada left the Sun Devils to join Georgia this past April and is seen as a potential heir apparent to Carson Beck following this season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire