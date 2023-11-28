Kirby Smart: Alabama's Jalen Milroe is 'bigger, more physical' Lamar Jackson. Is it true?

Jalen Milroe’s improved play over the course of the 2023 college football season has been one reason why Alabama has gone from facing serious, existential questions after a Week 2 home loss against Texas to the precipice of another SEC championship and College Football Playoff berth.

His success has not only caught the attention of the coach of the Crimson Tide’s upcoming opponent, but also elicited quite the lofty comparison.

Ahead of Saturday’s SEC championship game between No. 8 Alabama and No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta, Bulldogs coach and former Tide assistant coach Kirby Smart described Milroe as a “bigger, more physical version” of Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"[Milroe] is like when I used to ask my sons on 'Madden,’ they wanted to play with the Ravens and I'd ask, 'Why are you playing with the Ravens?'" Smart said Monday at his weekly news conference. "They'd say, 'I've got Lamar Jackson and nobody can tackle him.' This guy is a bigger, more physical version of that. He is playing in a different speed than anybody else when you watch him."

It’s undoubtedly high praise. But how accurate is Smart's comparison between Milroe and Jackson, who won the 2016 Heisman Trophy with Louisville before earning NFL MVP honors in 2019? Let’s delve into the numbers:

Jalen Milroe vs. Lamar Jackson size

Though Milroe has a ways to go before he can catch up to a player with an NFL MVP and Heisman to his name, he is indeed bigger than Jackson, despite being nearly five full years younger.

Milroe is listed on Alabama’s roster at 220 pounds, while Jackson is listed on the Ravens’ roster at 215 pounds. As a sophomore at Louisville in 2016, when he went on to win the Heisman, Jackson was listed at 205 pounds.

Milroe is 6-2 on Alabama’s roster, the same height as Jackson (though in college, Jackson was listed at 6-3. And if you don’t believe in Milroe’s strength, just take a look at him doing a hang clean from July 2022:

Jalen Milroe vs. Lamar Jackson college stats

Milroe’s speed has been on display for much of this season, particularly this past month. In wins against LSU on Nov. 4 and Auburn during Rivalry Week, Milroe ran for 155 and 107 yards, respectively. He averaged 7.8 yards and 5.9 yards per carry in those games, respectively, as well.

After being benched vs. South Florida following the Sept. 9 loss to Texas, Milroe has also made significant strides as a passer. Going back to the Tide’s Sept. 23 win against Ole Miss, the sophomore has completed 67.9% of his passes for 2,077 yards, 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions while averaging 10.8 yards per attempt. During that stretch, he has also rushed for 10 touchdowns.

It’s unlikely he’ll ever reach the statistical heights of Jackson, who racked up 4,928 total yards as a sophomore in 2016 and 5,261 yards as a junior in 2017. But Milroe compares favorably — in some metrics, even better — to Jackson during the future NFL star’s first year as a college starter in 2015.

Jalen Milroe 2023 stats : 66.4% completion percentage, 2,526 yards, 10.6 yards per attempt, 21 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 439 rushing yards, 3.5 yards per carry, 12 rushing touchdowns

Lamar Jackson 2015 stats: 54.7% completion percentage, 1,840 yards, 7.4 yards per attempt, 12 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 960 rushing yards, 5.9 yards per carry, 11 touchdowns

There are some notable caveats. Jackson started just eight of Louisville’s 12 regular-season games while Milroe has started 11 of Alabama’s 12. In addition to having a superior supporting cast at a stronger program, Milroe is also 20 years old and in his third season of college football, while Jackson was an 18-year-old true freshman in his first season as a starter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kirby Smart: Jalen Milroe is 'bigger, more physical' Lamar Jackson