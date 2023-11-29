Kirby Hocutt says he'll listen to UO proposal, do what's best for Texas Tech football

Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt said this week he was planning to get back to his counterparts at Oregon and Washington State to discuss a proposal that would involve a change to next year's Texas Tech football schedule.

Departing Pac-12 member Oregon is interested in maintaining its rivalry with Oregon State on a non-conference basis, according to a report Friday by Oregon sportswriter John Canzano. Texas Tech and Oregon are scheduled to play next season on Sept. 7 at Eugene, Oregon, but the report said Oregon could make room for an Oregon State game if Texas Tech played at Washington State on Sept. 7 instead.

Hocutt, in conversations Friday and Monday with the Avalanche-Journal, has been noncommittal. He said he respects Oregon's desire to keep playing Oregon State and will listen, but will decide his course of action based on what's best for Texas Tech.

"I would say it's something we're going to consider," Hocutt said, "but it's something that coach (Joey) McGuire and I need to sit down and talk about."

Hocutt said Oregon deputy athletics director Eric Roedl touched base Monday with Tech deputy AD Jonathan Botros, and Washington State AD Pat Chun reached out to him. Hocutt said he and Chun did not connect, but Hocutt was planning to get back to him.

In an earlier conversation, Hocutt said if he goes along with the idea, next season's Texas Tech-Oregon game would be moved to a later year, but not canceled.

"It's something that coach McGuire and I need to sit down and talk through in more detail and look at all options," Hocutt said, "but make a decision that's in the best interests of Texas Tech football."

Athletics department spokesmen at Oregon and Washington State on Wednesday said they did not know of any additional developments on the subject.

Texas Tech and Oregon started a two-game series this year with the Ducks beating the Red Raiders 38-30 in Lubbock.

The game guarantees in the contract call for Texas Tech to pay Oregon $400,000 for this year's game and for Oregon to pay Texas Tech $400,000 for next year's game.

The Oregon Ducks' mascot does pushups after a score during Oregon's 38-30 victory over Texas Tech on Sept. 9 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt says he will listen to Oregon's proposal to postpone a 2024 game against the Red Raiders, but will make a decision that's best for Tech.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Kirby Hocutt: Will listen to UO, do what's best for Texas Tech football