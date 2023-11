Kirby to close earlier than usual ahead of Illini football game

Nov. 10—CHAMPAIGN — To accommodate setup for the Big Ten Network's pregame show Saturday morning, Kirby Avenue between First and Fourth streets will close at 2 p.m. today.

The street will reopen following Saturday's Illini football game against Indiana (11 a.m. kickoff).

BTN's pregame show will air from Grange Grove on the west side of Memorial Stadium.