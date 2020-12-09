Kiper, McShay Top-10 2021 mock: Debate Cowboys QB, LB, CB, edge needs

The Dallas Cowboys’ 34-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday night dropped their record to 3-9. Depending on which method of strength of schedule one uses, that puts them at either the No. 4 or No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL draft based on tiebreaking procedures with the equally bad Los Angeles Chargers.

Neither order matters here, as ESPN plugs their product and uses their Power Football Index to determine the pecking order for their draft gurus to churn out the first mock draft of the season for their outlet. Mel Kiper, Jr. and Todd McShay spent time debating the needs of each team and who is available for them when they are on the not-quite-accurate clock. For the Dallas Cowboys, the debate at pick No. 5 came down to four positions: quarterback, linebacker, corner and edge rusher.

First Four Picks

As expected universally, the duo assigned Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence to the New York Jets and Ohio State signal caller Justin Fields to the Jacksonville Jaguars. I personally think the Jaguars would choose BYU's Zack Wilson here, but the consensus is certainly Fields. After that, the Cincinnati Bengals take another expected pick, Oregon tackle Penei Sewell. The Chargers are up fourth (here) and with their QB situation solved and the top OT off the board, the draft experts debate going defense with a linebacker or adding a wide receiver to the Los Angeles arsenal. They land on LSU's Ja'Marr Chase which brings them to Dallas' pick.

Should they pick a QB?

Whether fans like it or not, until more information is known about the Dak Prescott contract this question will remain. A team without a long-term plan at quarterback is not a team at all and if the Cowboys go into the draft with Prescott still on a tag, taking a QB is in play here.

Kiper: OK, so who's still left on the board? I want to find fits for Parsons, Smith, Pitts and Surtain soon. Are you thinking defense for Dallas? Is quarterback an option? McShay: The Cowboys need to figure out the Dak Prescott contract situation. He's a free agent after the season. The good news is they will know whether they need to draft a signal-caller by the time the draft rolls around. If they don't re-sign Prescott, I think Wilson could make some sense here. I really like his game, and he's going to rise over the next few months. But if they're going to give Prescott a long-term deal, the defense can't be ignored with this pick. Kiper: I don't see the Cowboys going with a quarterback. They have made it clear multiple times that Prescott is their guy. I'm inclined to believe them. And really, with Lawrence and Fields off the board, I don't have top-five grades on Wilson or Lance. Let's go with the other side of the ball here.

Defensive Back or Linebacker

The Cowboys need help at every level of their defense, but especially in the secondary. Not only are they bad, but they have free agents galore as Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, Xavier Woods, C.J. Goodwin and Rashard Robinson are all able to walk and Dallas might just let them. At linebacker, they've invested a ton of resources including a 2nd round pick and fat contract to Jaylon Smith and a 2018 first rounder in Leighton Vander Esch. Still, that unit is not good and we've already covered that they could escape Smith's contract this spring.

McShay: Defensive back has been a need for years in Dallas. Could Surtain be the answer? He's not having the best year at Alabama, but he's the top corner in the draft and can take away opposing No. 1 receivers. That's something the Cowboys haven't had. But there's also just a ton of weak spots on this defense, so someone like Parsons could fit, too. Kiper: Surtain should be an option, but the Cowboys got a steal in 2020 second-rounder Trevon Diggs, who was having a good year before he broke his foot last month. Would they really go corner again? That's why I'd lean toward Parsons. Yes, Dallas has used valuable picks on linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, but Parsons is a better player right now. Vander Esch has had problems staying on the field, and Smith hasn't lived up to his big contract. The Cowboys could move on from him as soon as this offseason. McShay: Another opt-out, Parsons does a little bit of everything, and the Cowboys could use a little bit of everything. He can drop in coverage and stay with tight ends. He can be disruptive against the run and wrap-up running backs turning the corner. And he can close on the quarterback when turned loose on a blitz.

Edge Rusher

The Cowboys are paying big money to DeMarcus Lawrence and to everyone focused on the totality of play on the edge, he's been everything he's getting paid to do. For those who are solely focused on sack totals, he hasn't lived up to his deal. Opposite him, Randy Gregory has been reinstated and flashed potential and they could re-sign Aldon Smith. Still, an impact player with no warts could be something that would be a big help for Dallas. If there's one worth taking...

Kiper: You know, really, the Cowboys got unlucky that there isn't a premier edge rusher in this class. That's what they need. But I don't see a top-five or even top-10 pass-rusher in the 2021 group. Gregory Rousseau (Miami FL) and Kwity Paye (Michigan) are at the top of this class.

Positions not mentioned

Dallas could desperately use a safety or defensive tackle, but there doesn't seem to be one at either position worthy of a top pick in the draft. That makes it rough. The Cowboys have invested a second rounder in 2019 in Trysten Hill and were elated for Neville Gallimore to drop to the third round in 2020, but although both flashed at times this season, there are no assurances they've hit gold on either. At safety, Tuesday night's ridiculous display by Xavier Woods and the lack of any hope with Donovan Wilson out for the week in the spot next to Woods, cements this as a need. Dallas is allergic to spending big capital on the safety position in the draft, so maybe if they spend on one position in free agency, that will be it.

The Decision

The consensus pick: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Another linebacker, and one that has played just one year at the position and opted out so there's no film on him in 2020. Perfect.