Kiper: Bears, Ryan Pace need to be aggressive to draft first-round QB

It’s very easy to get caught up in QB trade talk on Twitter. But in reality, Ryan Pace has many more avenues to try to finally find the Bears’ solution at quarterback. There are plenty of free agent veterans available this offseason, and there’s always the draft, too. But if Pace decides to go with a rookie, draft expert Mel Kiper thinks the Bears will have to be aggressive to get a guy with a first-round grade.

“I would be very surprised if one dropped to 20,” Kiper said in a conference call on Monday. “I thought at one point and time that Mac Jones could, or Trey Lance could, but I just think that’s not going to happen. The quarterbacks always get forced up higher than they probably should in a lot of cases. In this case, I don’t necessarily think they are getting forced up. That’s just where they’re graded out to, and that’s where they should go based on their rating.”

Besides Jones and Lance, the other consensus first-round quarterbacks are Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields. Lawrence is off the board as Jacksonville’s presumptive No. 1 overall pick, but after that things get interesting.

The Jets pick second, but it’s unclear whether or not they’ll draft a rookie QB, or decide to stick with Sam Darnold. The Falcons could also decide to select a QB at No. 4, regardless of whether they cut or keep Matt Ryan. Either way, they need to think about their quarterback of the future as Ryan enters his age 35 season. Outside the top-five, the Panthers, 49ers, Patriots and Football Team could all be in the market for a rookie quarterback. And all of those teams pick before the Bears.

“So I would think the Bears are in a position right now to go up from 20,” Kiper said. “Maybe inside of 12, inside of nine, depending on what the 49ers and Patriots do, if they move up to get a quarterback, or stand pat. I think you probably have to get inside of 15, maybe inside of that 10 spot. I have New England trading up to nine, and San Francisco trading up to seven. So they may have to be very aggressive in order to get one of those other four quarterbacks after Trevor Lawrence.”

