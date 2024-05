Kipchoge on online death threats and AI at the Olympics

Eliud Kipchoge reveals how his family received threats on social media after the death of fellow Kenyan marathon runner Kelvin Kiptum.

The 39-year-old says online platforms need to do more to tackle abuse but praises Olympic Games organisers for plans to use AI to tackle the problem.

Reporter: Celestine Karoney / Camera: Anthony Irungu