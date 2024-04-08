Kiowa's Emma Roberts signs with Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa

Apr. 8—Emma Roberts is heading up north to shoot hoops in Tonkawa.

The Kiowa senior signed her letter of intent Sunday to join the basketball team at Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa after her high school graduation this spring.

Roberts is excited to continue her basketball career at the next level.

"Playing in college is something I've always wanted to do, so I'm very thankful for this opportunity," she said.

Roberts said she chose NOC because it felt like home. "I saw myself fitting in there the best and they have a good program."

Roberts' love for basketball began in Pre-K, and has been shooting hoops ever since. As she's grown up with the sport, she said her favorite part is the friendships made.

"It's definitely one of the best parts, having fun and being successful with people you consider family is the best feeling," she said.

Reflecting on her basketball career thus far, she recalls her favorite memories being at the state tournament.

"Those are some of the best experiences I have ever had. The laughs I've shared with my friends will always be held close to my heart and will be remembered forever," she said.

Roberts said her biggest supporters are her parents and grandparents.

[From] "constantly taking me to practices, driving all over the country for basketball tournaments, sacrificing their time and money for me and my siblings to do what we love and always pushing me to be better — their support is endless and they always have my back with everything," she said.

She also added, "my grandparents are pretty amazing, too. I don't think they've ever missed a ballgame."

While Roberts hasn't decided what she wants to study at NOC, she still has goals she hopes to achieve.

"My goals are to become a better athlete while focusing on academics and being a good student. I expect to grow as a person on and off the court. I would like to be a little more outgoing and try new things," she said.

When asked what advice she'd give to others dreaming of the next stage, she emphasized working hard and never giving up.

"Don't beat yourself up over a game. It's supposed to be fun and one bad game doesn't determine your future. Go to the gym, go to the field, do everything you can to make yourself better. I promise it will pay off," she said.