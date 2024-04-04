Kinzie Hansen ‘feeling great’ after a nagging injury ahead of the Texas Longhorns series

The Oklahoma Sooners are gearing up for a big-time showdown against the No. 4 Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns had been ranked No. 2 for most of the season and actually briefly took over the No. 1 spot from the Sooners. But Texas is coming off of a weekend where they lost two of three to Oklahoma State and were shutout twice by Longhorns ace Lexi Kilfoyl.

As they head down to Austin, Texas to face the Longhorns in a three-game weekend series, the Sooners are hoping to get back one of their key players for this series.

Co-captain Kinzie Hansen has been battling a knee injury recently. She only started one game last weekend vs. the Kansas Jayhawks.

Hansen spoke to reporters about how she’s feeling ahead of the big rivalry game. “I’m feeling great,” Hansen said. “I’ll be ready for this weekend that’s for sure.”

A knee injury for a catcher can be painful with all of the squatting they have to do. She talked about if she had any problems in her last game. “No, not really,” Hansen said. “I’ve been working back to feel 100%, specifically for this weekend so I was really excited when coach had me suit up this past weekend.”

The Sooners are going to need all of the firepower they can get for this weekend. The Longhorns might be their toughest test to date.

There is no question that getting Hansen back is going to be big for the Sooners the rest of the way.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire